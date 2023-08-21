Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

GEL opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00 and a beta of 2.15. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Genesis Energy

In related news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $220,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 81,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

