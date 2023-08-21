Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.08.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $214.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,831 shares of company stock valued at $24,880,911. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

