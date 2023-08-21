Guess? (NYSE:GES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

GES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 restated an initiates rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

GES opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other Guess? news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Guess? by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Guess? by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Guess? by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

