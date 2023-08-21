StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Greif (NYSE:GEF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Greif Stock Performance

Greif stock opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Greif has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $16,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 188,488 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $4,161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,160,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

