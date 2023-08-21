StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

EE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of EE opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile



Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

