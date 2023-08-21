Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.72.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $222.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $347.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.