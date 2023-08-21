Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.18.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.18. The stock has a market cap of $425.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,763,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,582,665. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

