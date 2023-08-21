Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Walmart stock opened at $157.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.18. Walmart has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,763,713 shares of company stock worth $1,354,582,665. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

