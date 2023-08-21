Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NYSE:EHC opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Encompass Health by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

