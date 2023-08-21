Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average of $96.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

