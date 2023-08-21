Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 171,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $52.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Buffett Just Bought These 3 Stocks, Should You Invest Too?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Digital Payment Platforms That Are Crushing PayPal and Square
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Will Apple’s iPhone 15 Launch & AI Innovations Spark New Uptrend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.