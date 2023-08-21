Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 171,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $52.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.