Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 306,802 Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 306,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.54% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 739,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 38,819 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,413,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,320,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,732,000 after buying an additional 99,466 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

