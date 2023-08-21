Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 65,316 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,390,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,655,000 after acquiring an additional 496,017 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

PM stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.