D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.7 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $117.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

