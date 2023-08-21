Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 70,387 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,295,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,187,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,268,000 after buying an additional 877,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,867,000 after buying an additional 859,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

