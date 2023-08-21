Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,115,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $72.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

