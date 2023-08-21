Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CYH

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.52) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,350,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 106,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,401,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 683,317 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.