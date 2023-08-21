Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock opened at $93.60 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $102.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2415 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

