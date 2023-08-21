Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $7.48 Million in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,541,806,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY opened at $75.61 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

