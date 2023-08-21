Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

