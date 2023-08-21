CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE CXW opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,082. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 20.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,932,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

