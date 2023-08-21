StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
DHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
