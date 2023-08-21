Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $38.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $41.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

