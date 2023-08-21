Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DM stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

