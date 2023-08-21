StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $146.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,328 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

