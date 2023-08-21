Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE:DLX opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Deluxe has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $868.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 143,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,853,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,828,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,774,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

