Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $7.95 Million in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 156,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,683,000 after acquiring an additional 826,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 749,924 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,387,000 after acquiring an additional 510,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,584,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 227,513 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB opened at $50.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

