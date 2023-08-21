Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

