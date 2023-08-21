Delek US (NYSE:DK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of DK opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. Delek US’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after acquiring an additional 210,980 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $958,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Delek US by 18.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

