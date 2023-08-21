3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

3D Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

Shares of DDD stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

