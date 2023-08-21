Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

