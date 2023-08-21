China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shah Capital Management grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,111,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 250,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 69.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

