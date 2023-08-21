China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.50.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
