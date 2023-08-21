Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 22 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,685 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,037.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,568,000 after acquiring an additional 105,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,909,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.91.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,199.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,388.39. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,215.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,226.77.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

