Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 7,758 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $58.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

