Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 305,876 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 6.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at $1,023,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at $9,000,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

