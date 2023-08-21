Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 4,887 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $219.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.44. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.