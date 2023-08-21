Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ferrari by 176.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,470,000 after acquiring an additional 988,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,443,000 after acquiring an additional 141,566 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 210.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 129,882 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.07.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $305.75 on Monday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.82 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.