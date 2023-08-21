Burney Co. Purchases Shares of 76,740 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 113.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 5.95%. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,855 shares in the company, valued at $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

