Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

