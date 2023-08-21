Burney Co. Purchases 1,601 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $151.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

