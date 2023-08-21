LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in LKQ by 7.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 629,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

