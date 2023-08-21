Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $60,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU opened at $35.78 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

