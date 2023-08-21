SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SAP were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,992,000 after buying an additional 550,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after buying an additional 357,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 8,723.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 261,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $135.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

