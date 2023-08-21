Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,356.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,356.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.13 per share, with a total value of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $765,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $66.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

