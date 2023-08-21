Burney Co. Sells 755 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $63.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $83.60.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 9,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 15,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.98 per share, for a total transaction of $909,184.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,180,381.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 52,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,622. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

