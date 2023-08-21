Burney Co. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $135.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

