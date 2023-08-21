AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 182.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $119.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. AGCO’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

