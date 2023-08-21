Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 695 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $1,598,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.9% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $652,846.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,544 shares of company stock worth $5,441,736. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $43.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TDC shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradata

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.