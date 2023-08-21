Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $53,298,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after buying an additional 660,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

