Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 957 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPP. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

